Garden Route National Park shop gutted by fire

Eastern Cape 25 September 2020

SANParks have confirmed that a fire broke out at the Tsitsikamma Section of the Garden Route National Park (GRNP) in the Eastern Cape.

According to the GRNP General Manager Vuyiswa Thabethe, the fire was noticed in the temporary shop structure in the park just after 17h00 on Tuesday, 22 September 2020.

Staff members as well as the fire and rescue teams from the Mountain to Ocean Company and Koukamma Municipality managed to swiftly contain the fire; but the shop could not be saved.

“We are grateful that no life was lost and no staff nor visitors sustained any injuries.

We also extend our gratitude to the staff and emergency services team who contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other structures,” concluded Thabethe.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and an update will be provided in due course.

