Municipal official gunned down in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police seek help from the public to assist in solving a murder case, after a 41-year-old man was fatally shot outside his home on Tuesday evening.

On 22 September 2020 at about 19:10, police were summoned to a complaint of shooting in 7de Laan, Humansdorp.

At the scene, police found the body of Clifton Booysen (41), with several gunshot wounds on the upper body lying just outside his home. At this stage, a motive for the shooting is unknown and police are following all leads.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) is urged to contact the Humansdorp Detectives standby number (Serious Violent Crimes) at 082 441 7613.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.