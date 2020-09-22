Making Kouga the safest Municipality in South Africa

The DA led Kouga Municipality recently hosted the first ever Public Safety Summit in the history of the Municipality.
To ensure people want to live, work and play in Kouga, they need to feel safe and secure.
Therefore it is essential that all the relevant role players work together to ensure we are all safe when we working or going to the shop or to the beach. We also need to be safe in our homes.
This was the declaration made by participants of the first Kouga Public Safety Summit 2020.
We commit to:
* Working together to make Kouga the safest municipality in South Africa to live, work and play.
* Compiling an inclusive Kouga Public Safety Plan that identifies and addresses safety risks in the region.
* Holding the Kouga Public Safety Summit on an annual basis to bring together all stakeholders to review the Kouga Public Safety Plan.
* Partnering and building relationships with community, business and government stakeholders on a continuous basis to keep Kouga safe.
* Rolling out the Keep Kouga Safe campaign to encourage long-term behavioural change in support of safer communities.
* Identifying and implementing strategies to build resilience.
* Investing in state-of-the-art security technology to prevent and combat crime.
* Identifying and rolling out strategies to improve the safety of rural and farm communities.
* Lobbying the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for tax relief for farmers who invest in security measures to safeguard the lives of their families and workers and to prevent the theft of stock and produce.
* Facilitating the establishment of community safety structures and supporting their daily operations.”
Photo: Joey Nel