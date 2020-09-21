Suspect arrested with stolen goods in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police have arrested a 31 year old man for possession of stolen goods after acted on information of a suspicious man pushing a wheelie-bin down the road during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Police patrol vehicle responded to the complaint and found a man near the end of Hugo Street with a wheelie bin.

Inside the bin, police found household mechanic tools valued around R 12 000.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the items were stolen from a house in Hugo Street, Humansdorp. The man was arrested and the goods were seized for further investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of stolen property and housebreaking and theft.