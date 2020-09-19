Take care when enjoying yourself outdoors

The arrival of spring and warmer weather means more people will be embracing their freedom to exercise and enjoy their wonderful suburban parks and other leisure areas.

Charnel Hattingh, National Marketing and Communications Manager at Fidelity ADT, says while the warmer weather and lifting of lockdown restrictions is good news, residents must bear personal safety in mind at all times when enjoying the outdoors.

“Crime has steadily increased as lockdown restrictions have deceased and what we are seeing at the moment is a lot of opportunistic crime – which is more than likely a sign of the desperate situations thousands of people find themselves in as a result of job losses and other pandemic-related factors,” she said.

Leisure areas, like parks and dams, can be hotspots for these types of crimes, she added.

“If you go out for a jog the last thing on your mind is probably being confronted by a violent criminal, but it does unfortunately happen. Other instances where people can be vulnerable to crime outdoors are in fairly isolated parks and on hiking trails, for example.

“Cyclists are also at risk, often because of the one thing which brings them the most joy – their bikes – and even dog walkers can be at risk.”

According to Hattingh, criminals who carry out these types of attacks often operate in pairs and will grab what they can in the frenzy of the attack.

“The obvious items they are after include cellphones, running shoes, bicycles, jewellery and cash.

It is indeed a horrible thought that going for a bit of exercise in your new running gear can end you in a world of trouble, but it is a reality in South Africa,” she said.

Top 10 outdoor safety tips from Fidelity ADT: