Steady progress in Kouga water projects

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is satisfied with progress made through intervention projects to ensure continued and uninterrupted water supply in Kouga Local Municipality.

The interventions were made through the Water Service Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) funding to help the municipality deal with the effects of drought in the area.

An amount of R92 million was transferred by the department to Kouga Local Municipality, with R58 million allocated for alternative water sources, including groundwater in areas such as Oyster Bay, St Francis Bay, Jeffrey’s Bay, Humansdorp, Patensie and Hankey.

The department said the intervention projects are earmarked to be completed by the end of September.

“In addition to the development of groundwater, some of the funding from the department to the municipality has gone towards the recently completed upgrade of Jeffrey’s Bay Water Treatment Works and the augmentation of Kruisfontein water supply.

“Some of the work that has been done as part of the funding includes the replacement of leaking pipelines in Patensie, Oyster Bay and Hankey, internal leak audits, repairs of leaks, water meter repairs, reticulation pipe replacement and reservoir level control,” the department said.

The department said it hopes that the intervention measures will go a long way in ensuring adequate water supply to the area and to get rid of water leaks.