The Monster Surf Combo 2.0 is Live and entries are open

It has been a winter for the record books in sunny South Africa, and its time to cash in.

The Monster Combo is an online campaign celebrating progressive, high-performance surfing.

For the first time in 2020, the Monster Combo introduces the Local Heroes division to celebrate and reward high-quality progressive surfing from the average Joe’s and Josephine’s in the general public.

Up for grabs each month is a brand new Billabong wetsuit, a custom-built Channel Islands surfboard and a case of Monster Energy. So if you’re sitting on a clip, send it in and win.

Entries must show a single ride with variation, with at least two completed manoeuvres to qualify. Wave size, length of ride, flow between manoeuvres and technical difficulty will all be assessed by the judges.

Each month, the judging panel will choose a monthly winner and a local hero. The winning monthly entries will be considered for the grand prize.

The prizes are off the charts. There is R 20 000 in cash for the winner plus a free spot on an international Zigzag and Monster editorial surf trip, Channel Islands surfboards, Pollywog hampers, plenty cases of Monster Energy and even more prizes still to be announced.

The event runs over 3 months, with 3 x monthly winners and the overall Champion crowned in December.

How To Enter:

To enter your videos, please send the raw video footage to [email protected] via WeTransfer.com

Entry Must Include:

Name of the surfer

Name of the videographer

Date surfed

Location / Region

Rules:

Only video submissions will be accepted

Open to Southern African citizens of all ages inclusive of Mozambique & Namibia

Submissions must be surfed in 2020

Any footage submitted as an entry to the Monster Combo and which is subsequently uploaded to the surfer’s personal social media platform (Facebook or Instagram) must tag both @zigzagsurf & @monsterenergy as well as use the #monstercombo2020 tag.

Public votes will be open for the last 3 days of each month.

For all the details of the competition – https://zigzag.co.za/monstercombo/

Photo: Jeffreys Bay surfer Matt McGillivray enjoying his 2019 Monster Combo win © Ewing