Fairview racecourse invaders must be arrested

A violent attack against helpless horses has taken place at the Fairview Racecourse in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The invasion of the racecourse by between 150 and 200 people, and subsequent attacks on the horses, have been attributed to grooms who worked at the stables who had allegedly lost their jobs and were unhappy about not receiving UIF payments.

Police have confirmed that one of the horses in the care of Fairview Racecourse has been killed.

Whatever the circumstance, these violent attacks can never be justified or condoned.

“The Democratic Alliance is calling on the South African Police and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, to investigate and ensure that those responsible are arrested and that the full weight of the law is brought to bear against them,” said Nqaba Bhanga, the DA Eastern Cape Provincial Leader.

“The law cannot allow people to invade private property and carry out such blatant violence with impunity.

There needs to be consequences, and those responsible must be held to account,” added Bhanga.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu from the South African Police said that at about 6am this morning, police responded to a complaint of protestors who had entered the Fairview Racecourse and allegedly broke the locks of the stables.

“The horses were freed and were forced out of the property by assaulting them. They were reported to be running in all directions with their abusers taunting them with sticks and stones.

One horse was found dead about a kilometre away in an opening near the houses. It is alleged that it was stabbed and assaulted.

All the horses have been accounted for and the injured horses are receiving treatment by the Port Elizabeth Anti Animal Cruelty,” said Naidu.

Photo: Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism