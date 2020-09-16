Suspect arrested for murder of 9 year old girl in Hankey

The South African Police have arrested a 40 year old man for the murder of a young girl in Hankey on Monday.

At about 14:00, the Police in Hankey received a complaint of a missing child, Aqhama Tom.

It is alleged that Aqhama was last seen on Sunday, 13 September 2020 at about 16:00 in Matodlana Street in Weston (Hankey).

On Monday, 14 September 2020 at about 20:00, local detectives arrested a 40-year-man for the murder.

The suspect led the police to the bushes near route R330 in Hankey, where he pointed out the body. The suspect is due to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17 September 2020 on charges of murder.

Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok said, “It is unbelievable that in our attempts to end the attacks against women and children, some people are not heeding our calls.

The death of anyone is painful, but losing someone under such circumstances is very sad, and painful, but I hope the deceased family will find solace in knowing that the suspect is behind bars”.