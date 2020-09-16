Aston Bay burglar arrested by K9 unit

A suspect tried to hide in thorny plants to avoid a Police dog during a chase near Aston Bay on Monday.

On Monday, 14 September 2020 around 10:30am, members from the Humansdorp K9 unit were patrolling in Aston Bay area (Jeffreys Bay), when they spotted two suspicious people at the corner of the Marina Northern access road and Dolphin Drive.

Apparently, a house in Aston Bay was burgled around 8.30 am in the morning.

The two men, on seeing the police, threw items including a TV and a laptop on the ground and ran towards the nearby bushes.

Paul, the Police dog was taken out of the vehicle to join the chase. One of the suspects in an attempt to avoid Paul’s teeth, forced himself into a thorny plants.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.