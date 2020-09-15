McGillivray makes final of Tweed Coast Pro

Tyler Wright and Ethan Ewing have taken epic victories at the Tweed Coast Pro, event one of the Australian Grand Slam of Surfing.

Both Wright and Ewing looked destined for victory, each dominating the final day in fun two-to-three foot waves at the beautiful Cabarita Headland in what has been professional surfing’s return to the ocean for the first event since March this year.

In what was a rematch from the final of the Lululemon Maui Pro, the last event of the 2019 Championship Tour, seven-time WSL World Champion Stephanie Gilmore came up against two-time WSL World Champion Tyler Wright.

The pair were the form surfers of the event, both posting excellent heat totals in their respective quarterfinals, the highest of the entire event. ‘

In the Final though, it was Wright who prevailed with her powerful attacking brand of surfing, dominating Gilmore with a two-wave combination of 15.67 (out of a possible 20). Wright’s performance was strong and came off the back of her powerful statement yesterday when she took a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter during her opening heat.

“To surf the final with Steph was great,” Wright said. “Steph’s been one of my biggest idols and is now a close friend. Through this COVID time, Steph’s been there for a lot of us and we try to surf and train together every day through what has been a tough time for all.

The men’s Final was an amazing glimpse into professional surfing’s future with Championship Tour comeback kid Ethan Ewing facing off with the only international competitor in the field, 2020 Tour Rookie Matthew McGillivray.

Ewing dominated from the outset, posting a near-perfect 9.77 single wave score, the highest of the event, for an incredible display of frontside hacks. From that point on the 22-year-old North Stradbroke Islander had the event in the bag, making it the perfect return to the top level for one of Australia’s most promising title contenders for years to come.

Having travelled to Australia to compete in the opening events of the Championship Tour before they were cancelled, South African Matthew McGillivray decided to hang around down under in case events were called back on.

Eventually, there were no flights home and he was stuck in Australia which ended up paying off as he found himself with a spot in Australian Grand Slam of Surfing.

McGillivray made the most of his opportunity, making it all the way to the Final, his second runner-up place to Ethan Ewing on Australia’s East Coast.

“I’m overwhelmed to make the finals here,” McGillivray said. “It’s been a great event and to surf against Ethan was special because we’ve met in a final before and he beat me last time as well so I’ll have to try and get one back on him soon.

It was a big decision for me to stay on here and I miss my family and friends back in South Africa but I look forward to getting back there soon.

Although it’s been tough the decision was made worth it with getting a spot in the Australian Grand slam of Surfing and has been a good decision for my career.”

Tweed Coast Pro Women’s Final Results:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 15.67 def. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 10.27

Tweed Coast Pro Men’s Final Results:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 18.60 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.90

Tweed Coast Pro Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.10 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.37

HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 16.00 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 12.37

Tweed Coast Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.33 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 11.17 |

HEAT 2: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.80 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 13.37″

Tweed Coast Pro Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Macy Callaghan (AUS) 13.27 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 5.50

HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 16.17 DEF. Zahli Kelly (AUS) 11.16

HEAT 3: Tyler Wright (AUS) 16.60 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 13.60

HEAT 4: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 12.00 DEF. Molly Picklum (AUS) 8.94

Tweed Coast Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 13.47 DEF. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 13.44 |

HEAT 2: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.37 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 12.80 |

HEAT 3: Jack Robinson (AUS) 14.33 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.00 |

HEAT 4: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.36 DEF. Mikey Wright (AUS) 11.20