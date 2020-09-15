fbpx

McGillivray makes final of Tweed Coast Pro

McGillivray makes final of Tweed Coast Pro
Surfing 15 September 2020

Tyler Wright and Ethan Ewing have taken epic victories at the Tweed Coast Pro, event one of the Australian Grand Slam of Surfing.

Both Wright and Ewing looked destined for victory, each dominating the final day in fun two-to-three foot waves at the beautiful Cabarita Headland in what has been professional surfing’s return to the ocean for the first event since March this year.

In what was a rematch from the final of the Lululemon Maui Pro, the last event of the 2019 Championship Tour, seven-time WSL World Champion Stephanie Gilmore came up against two-time WSL World Champion Tyler Wright.

The pair were the form surfers of the event, both posting excellent heat totals in their respective quarterfinals, the highest of the entire event. ‘

In the Final though, it was Wright who prevailed with her powerful attacking brand of surfing, dominating Gilmore with a two-wave combination of 15.67 (out of a possible 20). Wright’s performance was strong and came off the back of her powerful statement yesterday when she took a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter during her opening heat.

“To surf the final with Steph was great,” Wright said. “Steph’s been one of my biggest idols and is now a close friend. Through this COVID time, Steph’s been there for a lot of us and we try to surf and train together every day through what has been a tough time for all.

The men’s Final was an amazing glimpse into professional surfing’s future with Championship Tour comeback kid Ethan Ewing facing off with the only international competitor in the field, 2020 Tour Rookie Matthew McGillivray.

Ewing dominated from the outset, posting a near-perfect 9.77 single wave score, the highest of the event, for an incredible display of frontside hacks. From that point on the 22-year-old North Stradbroke Islander had the event in the bag, making it the perfect return to the top level for one of Australia’s most promising title contenders for years to come.

Having travelled to Australia to compete in the opening events of the Championship Tour before they were cancelled, South African Matthew McGillivray decided to hang around down under in case events were called back on.

Eventually, there were no flights home and he was stuck in Australia which ended up paying off as he found himself with a spot in Australian Grand Slam of Surfing.

McGillivray made the most of his opportunity, making it all the way to the Final, his second runner-up place to Ethan Ewing on Australia’s East Coast.

Article continues below...

“I’m overwhelmed to make the finals here,” McGillivray said. “It’s been a great event and to surf against Ethan was special because we’ve met in a final before and he beat me last time as well so I’ll have to try and get one back on him soon.

It was a big decision for me to stay on here and I miss my family and friends back in South Africa but I look forward to getting back there soon.

Although it’s been tough the decision was made worth it with getting a spot in the Australian Grand slam of Surfing and has been a good decision for my career.”

Tweed Coast Pro Women’s Final Results:
HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 15.67 def. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 10.27

Tweed Coast Pro Men’s Final Results:
HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 18.60 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.90

Tweed Coast Pro Women’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 11.10 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.37
HEAT 2: Tyler Wright (AUS) 16.00 DEF. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 12.37

Tweed Coast Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:
HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.33 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 11.17 |
HEAT 2: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.80 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 13.37″

Tweed Coast Pro Women’s Quarterfinal Results:
HEAT 1: Macy Callaghan (AUS) 13.27 DEF. Isabella Nichols (AUS) 5.50
HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 16.17 DEF. Zahli Kelly (AUS) 11.16
HEAT 3: Tyler Wright (AUS) 16.60 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 13.60
HEAT 4: Nikki Van Dijk (AUS) 12.00 DEF. Molly Picklum (AUS) 8.94

Tweed Coast Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Results:
HEAT 1: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 13.47 DEF. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 13.44 |
HEAT 2: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.37 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 12.80 |
HEAT 3: Jack Robinson (AUS) 14.33 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.00 |
HEAT 4: Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 13.36 DEF. Mikey Wright (AUS) 11.20

Related Posts

Country vs Country team event to take place at Surf Ranch

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced the inaugural Founders’ Cup of Surfing, a country vs country team event featuring…

28 Feb 2018
WSL drops Pipe Masters from 2019 Championship Tour

There will be no Pipe Masters in 2019 after the Honolulu Mayor’s office and the World Surf League failed to…

21 Feb 2018
FORMAT ANNOUNCED FOR XCEL PRO JEFFREYS BAY 2010

The second edition of the locals only Xcel Pro Showdown at Supers is just around the corner, and the contest…

22 Apr 2010
Dale Staples ends 3rd on ASP World Junior Surf tour

St Francis Bay local Dale Staples clinched third place in the inaugural ASP World Junior Series rankings after a quarterfinal…

15 Jan 2011
Winter has arrived in Jeffreys Bay

The winter swells have arrived in Jeffreys Bay and in classic style as well. Warm weather, sunny skies and cooking…

25 May 2018
Big Waves for Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge

The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge was run in massive waves and provided non-stop action for six hours straight, showcasing the…

13 Feb 2020
Fanning, Slater or Jordy for Billabong Pro Champ?

  The Billabong Pro Jeffreys Bay is poised to be one for the ages as the best assemblage of surfing…

02 Jul 2010
Beyrick de Vries moves into last 16 at Billabong World Junior Surfing Championships

Beyrick de Vries kept the South African flag flying at the Billabong World Surfing Championships in Australia today with a…

26 Jan 2012
What will Kelly Slater do in 2012?

Kelly Slater (USA), 40, 11-time Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP) World Champion, has categorically dominated the sport of surfing for…

21 Feb 2012
Nat Young wins inaugural Pro Taghazout Bay

Nat Young (USA) has won the first-ever QS5,000 Pro Taghazout Bay in historic fashion, claiming victory in the Final bout against Alonso…

31 Jan 2020
Jordy Smith loses in Round One at Bells Beach

Round 1 of the 2011 Rip Curl Pro Bells got underway in clean four-to-six foot surf today. The Rip Curl…

20 Apr 2011
Hall of Fame Surfer Joey Buran in J-Bay!

Legendary Pipeline Master’s winner Joey Buran will be premièring his new movie “Beyond the Dream” in Jeffreys Bay tonight at…

19 Oct 2010
Top seeds rise while Wildcards fall at MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal continued in improved conditions with four-to-six foot surf and light winds to complete the Elimination…

19 Oct 2019
Dale gets worked over by Chope’s

  Local surfer Dale Staples who grew up surfing at Kitchen Window has had his first experience surfing one of…

13 Aug 2010
Quiksilver and Roxy sign three year sponsorship deal with World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) has announced a three-year renewal of the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro in France.. The deal…

06 Oct 2018