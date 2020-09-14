fbpx

Red Cross appeals for water donations in Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape 14 September 2020

The South African Red Cross Society in the Nelson Mandela Metro is appealing for water donations to assist in providing relief to areas affected by the recent shutdown of water reservoirs.

The current drought situation and a poor forecast for rain over the next three months has put communities in the Nelson Mandela Metro in a dire situation as water reservoirs run dry.

While water is available at tankers based in certain areas in the affected communities, the concern remains for the elderly, the frail and the ill, who do not have the means to collect water at the supply points.

The impact of the water shortage coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could have a disastrous effect on the health and hygiene of our people.

Members of the public are welcome to make financial donations which will go towards buying water for identified beneficiaries, alternatively, donations of bottled water can made to the Red Cross.

Donations can be dropped off at the Red Cross Office situated at 18 Bain Street, Richmond Hill, Port Elizabeth. Please arrange a drop-off time with the office.

Enquiries: Mrs Coralie Peo-Swartz or Mrs Caroline Gallant

Mobile: 083 633 1640/083 626 6507

E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

Photo: Clive Wright

