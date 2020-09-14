fbpx

My Octupus Teacher is a must watch South African Documentary

Environmental 14 September 2020

The Great African Sea forest is a global treasure, but unlike famous wild places like the Amazon or the Serengeti, hardly anyone even knows that it exists.

“We hope that by telling the octopus’ story, we have revealed the magic of her home,” says Craig Foster who, suffering from a loss of purpose, began a daily diving regimen in the freezing kelp forests in False Bay in order to re-energize himself.

What he discovered below the water’s surface is a totally alien motivation in the form of an unusually curious octopus.

This beautiful record of an animal’s entire life—something seldom achieved in the wild, let alone underwater—was shot over a full year and explores the habits and personality of a strange, undulating creature that most of us have only ever eaten.

Beyond intelligent, dextrous and resilient, the cephalopod shares her secret world with Foster as they develop a touching bond.

The underwater encounters are literally breathtaking as Foster holds his breath while interacting with the octopus.

An immersive portrait of human–animal understanding, brimming with danger, drama and devastating emotion, My Octopus Teacher grabs you with all eight arms and changes its camouflage—showing you colours and textures you’ve never seen before. – Angie Driscoll, Hot Docs Film Fest

My Octopus Teacher was filmed in the Great African Seaforest. The Octopus Teacher’s home is a giant underwater forest that fringes the shores of Cape Town and stretches north for more than 1000km into Namibia.

The kelp forest is a fragile, ever-changing wonderland, that provides food and shelter for thousands of species. Some of these animals are found nowhere else on Earth and others are not yet known to science.

Watch My Octupus Teacher on Netflix.

