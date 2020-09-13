Bus hits cattle on the N2 near Humansdorp

One passenger sustained injuries when a long distance bus hit a herd of approximately 10 cattle on the N2 near Palmietvlei, just outside Humansdorp last Thursday.

The other 25 occupants aboard the bus escaped relatively unharmed.

It is reported the cattle were sleeping in the middle of the road when the incident happened.

At least three cattle laid dead on the road on the aftermath. The passenger who sustained injuries, was rushed to hospital.

The bus was traveling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.

The EC Transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has expressed deep gratitude that a potentially serious accident was averted but has called on farmers to play their part in looking after their livestock to save people from a similar incident in future.

A back-up bus was dispatched to fetch the passengers and the road was re-opened to traffic after being closed for about 40 minutes.