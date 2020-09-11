fbpx

Take part in Coastal Clean Up Day on 19 September

Take part in Coastal Clean Up Day on 19 September
Jeffreys Bay 11 September 2020
International Coastal Clean-Up Day will take place on Saturday, 19 September, this year.
All residents and organisations are invited to join Kouga Municipality for a big beach clean-up on the day.
Ideally, teams should consist of two to three people. Each team will receive bags and an audit form ahead of the clean-up so as to keep track of the waste collected.
To register a team please email Marco Engelbrecht at [email protected]
International Coastal Clean-Up Day forms part of Clean-Up and Recycle SA Week from 14 to 19 September.
Photo: Joey Nel

Article continues below...

Related Posts

Coastal clean up for Jeffreys Bay

International Coastal Clean Up  is dedicated to the improvement of beaches, coastal regions and surrounding areas throughout the world. In…

14 Sep 2015