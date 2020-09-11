Eleven EFF members arrested in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay moved swiftly yesterday and arrested 11 EFF members for failing to comply with a court order after they allegedly threatened Clicks employees and customers at Fountains Mall.

Several shops in the vicinity of Clicks closed their doors after the EFF barged into the Mall and attempted to chain closed the doors of the Clicks store.

Mall management tried to reason with the protesters but they refused to leave the area.

Customers of Clicks were attempting to access the store to receive their chronic medication.

Article continues below...

The South African Police arrived and told the protesters that they were in violation of a court order and risked being arrested if they did not disperse.

The EFF said they were going nowhere and would ensure that Clicks remained closed, leaving the Police little other option but to arrest them.

The 11 protesters will appear in court today in Humansdorp.