West Wind Digital Magazine Launches

A new digital lifestyle magazine called The West Wind launched recently in St Francis Bay.

Due to the rise of online traffic and the continual demise of print media, Craig Jarvis and Colin Watt decided to launch a mobile-friendly digital magazine that caters for the wider St Francis Area.

Housed on the St Francis Today website https://stfrancistoday.com the uplifting and anti-depressant magazine has turned out to be quite a hit amongst local readers and businesses from the get-go.

It’s more about good news and exciting stories than anything else.

Contents include sports events, school and education, restaurant reviews, cultural happenings, profiles, charity organisations and so much more.

Covering JBay and Humansdorp, The West Wind provides great information on what’s happening, what’s coming up, and where all the excitement is at. No more FOMO or YOLO dramas if you have The West Wind on your phone.

The first issue includes an interview with a local surfer who has been stuck in Sumbawa in Indonesia for the entire lockdown, updates from the St Francis Property Owners, a review of Bruce’s Café and Souls Of St Francis, as well as a number of other interesting articles and news pieces.

The magazine also examines the new businesses opening up in St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis, including The Pound gym next to Liquid Lines, The Coastal Collective, and Fresh Beets.

It is an online-only magazine that caters for the wider St Francis area but is also for all the visitors who head to this part of the world for their annual holidays and surfing vacations throughout the year.

If you are interested in following this free digital magazine, please sign up on the bottom right of the landing page.

Photo: Clive Wright