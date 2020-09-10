fbpx

West Wind Digital Magazine Launches

West Wind Digital Magazine Launches
Jeffreys Bay 10 September 2020

A new digital lifestyle magazine called The West Wind launched recently in St Francis Bay.

Due to the rise of online traffic and the continual demise of print media, Craig Jarvis and Colin Watt decided to launch a mobile-friendly digital magazine that caters for the wider St Francis Area.

Housed on the St Francis Today website https://stfrancistoday.com the uplifting and anti-depressant magazine has turned out to be quite a hit amongst local readers and businesses from the get-go.

It’s more about good news and exciting stories than anything else.

Contents include sports events, school and education, restaurant reviews, cultural happenings, profiles, charity organisations and so much more.

Covering JBay and Humansdorp, The West Wind provides great information on what’s happening, what’s coming up, and where all the excitement is at. No more FOMO or YOLO dramas if you have The West Wind on your phone.

Article continues below...

The first issue includes an interview with a local surfer who has been stuck in Sumbawa in Indonesia for the entire lockdown, updates from the St Francis Property Owners, a review of Bruce’s Café and Souls Of St Francis, as well as a number of other interesting articles and news pieces.

The magazine also examines the new businesses opening up in St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis, including The Pound gym next to Liquid Lines, The Coastal Collective, and Fresh Beets.

It is an online-only magazine that caters for the wider St Francis area but is also for all the visitors who head to this part of the world for their annual holidays and surfing vacations throughout the year.

If you are interested in following this free digital magazine, please sign up on the bottom right of the landing page.

Photo: Clive Wright

Related Posts

Photo of the day – Storm clouds at Cape St Francis

A number of cold fronts have been brushing past the South African coastline over the past few weeks with sadly…

10 Aug 2020
St Francis – J’Bay paddle race

New frontiers are being challenged all the time in sport and a new race has been created for the surf…

18 Aug 2010
bruces beauties
Photo of the day – Bruces Beauties

Bruces Beauties is a wave that received iconic status in the 1960’s and spurred a surf tourism industry that is…

31 Mar 2019
crime jeffreys bay
Police continue to hit hard on criminals in the Eastern Cape

The South African Police have made 832 arrests across the Eastern Cape during the past week for various crimes. 129…

04 Jan 2018
st francis links
Inter provincial golf champs at St Francis Links this week

Top male senior amateur golfers arrived in St Francis over the weekend to compete in the Senior and Super-Senior Inter-Provincial…

23 Apr 2018
St Francis Oktoberfest 2019 is upon us

St Francis Bay loves a good party, and what better way than to celebrate with beer! The annual St Francis…

08 Oct 2019
New sewage treatment plant for Sea Vista and St Francis Bay

The long-awaited upgrade of the Sea Vista Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) at St Francis is underway. Kouga Executive Mayor…

02 May 2018
Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Kouga residents have been invited to share their views on the proposed new Property Rates policy and by-law for the…

06 Dec 2017
main beach jeffreys bay
Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers

A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes to ensure a safe and relaxing festive season for all holiday…

25 Jan 2020
Another levy for cash strapped consumers

Residents of the Kouga will have to pay a so called fire levy as from July next year. That is…

19 Dec 2011
COVID-19 will fundamentally shift how we live and work

The economy of Jeffreys Bay and surrounding towns has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic with the tourism industry…

17 May 2020
Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans. The Town…

08 Sep 2020
Plans for Thyspunt nuclear power plant are fatally flawed

The Thyspunt Alliance made a presentation to the Kouga Council yesterday and highlighted a number of flaws in the Impact…

17 May 2012
Foreign Nationals leave St Francis Bay – shops plundered

The police in St Francis Bay have arrested a woman (36) and a man (57) after eight foreign nationals shops…

10 May 2016
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

Despite the cloudy weather and rain that was experienced over the Easter weekend, there was some sunny moments as well….

18 Apr 2017