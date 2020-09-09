Good property sales in St Francis Bay this year

Pam Golding in St Francis Bay has achieved 47 property sales so far this year, at a value of R 93 million.

This compares favourably when comparing to the same period in 2017, 2018 and 2019 when sales to the value of around R 70 million where achieved.

“To put this into context, the annual total value of sales for St Francis Bay has been around R350m per annum for the last few years, so it looks like we are maintaining our market share of around 35% to 40%,” said Richard Ardene from Pam Golding St Francis Bay.

“Regarding the “Top End” of the St Francis market, there were 12 sales over R 6 million per annum on average over the last three years (2017, 2018, and 2019) by all agencies.

Since 1 March this year, there hasn’t been one. There have been six transfers between R 4.5 million and R 6 million, and two sales around R 7 million, but not yet transferred,” added Ardene.

The figures include Cape St Francis and the Links.

Photo: Clive Wright