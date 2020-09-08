fbpx

Property of the week – Entertainers dream at Marina Martinique

Jeffreys Bay Property 8 September 2020

Price: R 2 885 000

Located within the popular Marina Martinique estate, this perfect family home is ideal for those who enjoy entertaining and the finer things in life.

It offers four bedrooms, (three en-suite), three bathrooms, two guest toilets, large open plan living areas with a cozy fire-place.

Two of the en-suite bedrooms form part of a granny flat with its own entrance. There are also three garages and ample parking for six vehicles.

The design of the house offers style, peace and space. The open plan lounge leads to a spacious covered patio with a built-in braai and magnificent privacy overlooking the well-maintained garden with its wooden gazebo.

Marina Martinique is the capital of open water swimming in South Africa and has hosted the annual South African Open Water Swim Champs since 2017.

The ever popular Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck also takes place on 30 December 2020.

Rates & Taxes: R1100 pm

Marina Martinique Home Owners Association Levy: R918 pm

Plot size: 999 sq

For more information contact Nicholas Melck on 0721993395

Article continues below…

