Submit your building plans online

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans.

The Town Planning Department has requested that, from 1 September 2020 to 31 December 2020, all submissions for the above-mentioned applications, be submitted in the following formats:

1. All applications to be scanned in PDF format onto a memory stick (flash drive);

2. Online at the Kouga Municipality website www.kouga.gov.za under the OVVIO tab.

“Please note that as from date of this Notice, no hard-copy applications will be processed. As from 1 January 2021 all applications must be completed using the online OVVIO system,” said Charl du Plessis, the Municipal Manager.

For further information, please contact:

Kobus Marais (Manager: Town Planning): [email protected]

Zimasa Daniso: [email protected]

Roelien Augustus: [email protected]