fbpx

Submit your building plans online

Submit your building plans online
Jeffreys Bay 8 September 2020

The Kouga Municipal Town Planning Department is utilising the OVVIO system for online submissions of all building plans.

The Town Planning Department has requested that, from 1 September 2020 to 31 December 2020, all submissions for the above-mentioned applications, be submitted in the following formats:

1. All applications to be scanned in PDF format onto a memory stick (flash drive);
2. Online at the Kouga Municipality website www.kouga.gov.za under the OVVIO tab.

“Please note that as from date of this Notice, no hard-copy applications will be processed. As from 1 January 2021 all applications must be completed using the online OVVIO system,”  said Charl du Plessis, the Municipal Manager.

Article continues below...

For further information, please contact:

Kobus Marais (Manager: Town Planning): [email protected]
Zimasa Daniso: [email protected]
Roelien Augustus: [email protected]

Related Posts

Still no Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

While Covid-19 cases have been reported in St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Hankey, there are still no cases in Jeffreys…

08 May 2020
More road damage in JBay

The heavy rains over the past two days have caused yet more damage to the road infrastructure of Jeffreys Bay….

02 Aug 2012
Water tests to take place in Humansdorp

Discreteness tests, which could lead to a break in the water supply for up to three hours per day, will…

23 May 2019
The state of the infrastructure in Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga municipality held a strategic planning workshop last week, which was attended by the Municipal councillors. At the workshop,…

28 Nov 2011
kouga municipality horatio hendricks
Kouga’s water supply under pressure due to lack of rain

The total combined capacity of Kouga’s main supply dams has dropped to below 30 % for the first time since…

18 Jan 2020
Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kouga

Loerie has developed as the Covid-19 hotspot in Kouga with 46 cases as at 25 June 2020. There have been…

28 Jun 2020
jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality is buying Skip Bins

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: COMMUNITY SERVICES NOTICE NO: 111/2020 REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF 6 CUBIC…

01 Sep 2020
Kouga Municipality strengthens its frontline

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality is strengthening its frontline to improve its responsiveness to residents. Eleven ward assistants, stationed at…

09 Oct 2019
Humansdorp fisherman rescued by NSRI

Late yesterday afternoon, the NSRI Port Elizabeth volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated following a request for medical assistance…

15 Apr 2013
New plan to maintain gravel roads in Kouga

Kouga has rolled out a new maintenance plan for gravel roads across the region. Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said…

09 Dec 2017
Property market takes a breather in Kouga

The property markets in both Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay appear to be heading into buyers territory as the…

24 Apr 2019
Sporting codes get set for the Mayor’s Cup

Kouga is set to start the new year on a sporting high, with up to ten disciplines set to participate…

08 Dec 2018
Kouga’s capital budget will enhance service delivery

Several big service delivery projects will be funded through Kouga Municipality’s capital budget in the 2019/2020 financial year. The capital…

10 Jun 2019
Former Kouga Municipality Director passes away

Jabu Ngcayisa, a former director in the Kouga Municipality passed away last week after suffering from a sudden stroke Jabu…

16 Aug 2012
kromme river
Photo of the day – sunset on the Kromme River

The Kromme River mouth has been an attraction for tourists and local alike since the 1960’s when the area was…

28 Apr 2019