Port Elizabeth running out of chemicals to treat water supply

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will soon be unable to treat the water it is providing to residents, as crippling chemical shortages loom.

“These shortages came to light during an oversight inspection conducted in the Reservoir Hills area in Despatch, where I was informed that the Metro is fast running out of water treatment chemicals,” said Nqaba Bhanga, the DA Eastern Cape Provincial Leader.

The contract to deliver these chemicals expired in December 2019, and was initially extended to June this year, but has not been extended or renewed since. As a result, the Municipality has had to make do with the little stock it has at its disposal.

This stock is now getting dangerously low, and still no service provider has been appointed.

Once the current stockpile of chemicals is used up, the Municipality will be unable to provide safe drinking water to its residents.

This issue is impacting all the water treatment works in Nelson Mandela Bay, which has resulted in the Metro currently not being able to make use of its full complement of water being received from the Nooitgedacht Low Level Water Scheme or the main supply dams.

This has already caused water interruptions across the City.

While Kouga does received water supply from the dams controlled by the Metro, we also have an independent supply of water from the boreholes that the DA led Kouga Municipality have been bringing online to supplement dam water.

R 151 million was received from National Treasury to augment the water supply for towns like Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.