Clicks to trade as normal today despite EFF threats

Clicks has announced that their shops will trade as normal today despite threats by the EFF to disrupt trading today.

In a statement released by the EFF, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said the party viewed the brand’s conduct to be “disturbing” and reminded South Africans of “our past painful history that was centered around racism that subjected black people to inhumane treatment and conditions”.

Among the demands, Clicks must immediately terminate the contracted company which commissioned the advert.

These are the EFF’s demands:

We demand that Clicks Publicly list the names of all the Clicks directors and employees who were involved in the commissioning of the said advert.

That all people who were involved in the commissioning of the advert in question, whether they be employees of Clicks or independent contractors be dismissed with immediate effect.

Publicly list the name of service providers or contractors who commissioned the advert in question. Publicly list the names of all directors of the company that commissioned the advert.

That the contracted company which commissioned the advert must have its contract terminated with immediate effect.

We demand that the above must be executed within the next 24 hours and confirmation be put in writing.

“Should you not meet our demands above, we will close all Clicks stores in South Africa without any further notice. We urge you to take this letter seriously, as it is our last and final communication with your organisation until our demands are met,” said the party.

Clicks responded yesterday by saying their shops will trade as normal today.

“Clicks provides a much-needed healthcare service to South Africans and stores will not be closed. Contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of both customers and staff.

“Clicks has taken full accountability and apologised unreservedly for the advertisement published on its website and has taken immediate action to address all concerns,” the retailer said in a statement.