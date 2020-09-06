fbpx

Eskom suspends power station managers amid load shedding

Eskom suspends power station managers amid load shedding
South Africa 6 September 2020

Eskom has summarily suspended managers at Tutuka and Kendal power stations following the escalation of load shedding to stage 4 last week.

In a statement issued on Friday, Eskom said while it is true that the aging fleet is plagued by legacy issues of neglect and omitted maintenance, and is therefore susceptible to unpredictable breakdowns, it is also true that the situation is exacerbated by serious issues of “apathetic behaviour by some management staff”.

“Engagements have been held with other power station managers to ensure that the previous culture of weak consequence management will no longer be the norm and will no longer be tolerated at Eskom.

“The executive has, in the meantime, deployed three senior generation managers to the sites in question (Duvha, Kriel, Tutuka and Kendal power stations) to provide leadership and oversight in person,” Eskom said.

The utility said the board and executive are fully cognisant of the substantial strain that load shedding exerts on the wellbeing of citizens, on an already depressed economy, and are committed to attaining sustainability and reliability of the Eskom generation plant.

Article continues below...

“The board and executive management have met twice in the past two days, with the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, to interrogate the systemic causes of load shedding and the measures being taken to repair breakdowns.

“In these meetings, it has been agreed that an urgent culture change and high-level competence enhancement across all 44 000 staff, which the Group Chief Executive (GCE) began upon his arrival, should be accelerated, promoted and strongly supported,” the utility said.

The utility said that there are 5 000MW of capacity currently on planned maintenance, and 10 950MW (12 units over the past seven days) on unplanned breakdowns.

“This has culminated in an approximately 3 000MW energy demand deficit, aggravated by very high demand during the cold front. The board is pleased that some units have since returned to service, but is aware that the level of failures is unacceptably high.”

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Eskom warns of energy grid collapse

Eskom has warned that there is a risk of a total blackout if consumers do not use electricity sparingly. The…

06 Dec 2014
More problems as Medupi boss quits

Energy analyst Chris Yelland on Sunday expressed concern over the resignation of Roman Crookes, project director at Medupi power station….

04 Jan 2016
Eskom on its knees as Stage 6 loadshedding hits South Africa

The announcement that Eskom will implement unprecedented stage 6 rolling blackouts across South Africa is devastating news for our already…

10 Dec 2019
load shedding jeffreys bay
Eskom bosses get paid big bucks

7 September 2015 The Eskom Integrated Report on the entity’s financial performance for the 2014/2015 financial year shows clearly that…

07 Sep 2015
Eskom urges Lesotho, Swaziland to use less power

Eskom said on Friday that Lesotho and Swaziland, with which it has firm power supply agreements, should lower consumption to…

16 Jan 2016
load shedding jeffreys bay
Nersa releases reasons for 9.4% Eskom tariff hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Tuesday released a much-anticipated report detailing the reasons for a 9.4%…

30 Mar 2016
Molefe calls for pre paid electricity for all South Africans

If  acting Eskom CEO Brian Molefe had his way every household and business in South Africa would be connected to…

23 Apr 2015
800 M Safety Zone for Thuyspunt slammed by Nuclear Regulator

  The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) confirmed last week that South Africa will adhere to a 16 Km safety zone…

09 Jun 2010
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
How Eskom is hobbling South Africa’s Economy

It’s deja vu for South Africa as a chronic power deficit plunges large tracts of the country into darkness and…

07 Dec 2018
Thyspunt still the preferred site for a Nuclear Power Plant

Despite the joy over the past few day’s that the battle to stop Eskom from building a nuclear power plant…

19 Oct 2010
load shedding jeffreys bay
Eskom posts R 20.7 billion loss for the 2018/19 financial year.

Eskom announced a R 20.7 billion net loss after tax for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. This loss…

31 Jul 2019
Nuclear jobs will go to Port Elizabeth

Eskom has signed an agreement with the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) to support the South African government’s plans to build…

17 Mar 2017
load shedding jeffreys bay
Load shedding could last for months says Eskom

Eskom’s operational and financial performance continued to deteriorate in the six months to the end of September 2018, with the…

05 Dec 2018
Huge anti nuclear protest in Jeffreys Bay

  Residents Jeffreys Bay were joined by international surf community and visitors to the town in a massive display of displeasure…

19 Jul 2010
load shedding jeffreys bay
Can Eskom keep the lights on?

Eskom has been forced to implement emergency stage one load shedding following the revelation that five of its coal power…

25 Nov 2018