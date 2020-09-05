fbpx

DA Eastern Cape appoints four members to newly elected PEC

DA Eastern Cape appoints four members to newly elected PEC
South Africa 5 September 2020

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has appointed four additional voting members to the Committee.

The DA Eastern Cape held South Africa’s first-ever virtual political congress on 29 August 2020 and elected Nqaba Bhanga as Provincial Leader and Andrew Whitfield as Provincial Chairperson.

Two Deputy Leaders – Chantel King and Bobby Stevenson – and three Deputy Chairpersons – Yusuf Cassim, Vicky Knoetze, and Wonga Potwana – were also elected.

The following members have now been appointed to the PEC:

Article continues below...

Provincial Spokesperson – Mlindi Nhanha
Provincial Finance Chairperson – Jane Cowley
Provincial Disciplinary Committee Chairperson – Retief Odendaal
Provincial Fundraising Chairperson – Dharmesh Dhaya

“We congratulate the members on their appointments and thank the outgoing members for their sterling work and dedication to the party.

We trust that the newly appointed members will serve the DA well in their positions,” said Andrew Whitfield, the Provincial Chairperson.

Related Posts

Limpopo’s 5 850 rapes require police action

The DA will ask Limpopo Police Commissioner Thabete Mpembe to release rape statistics for the province’s 95 police stations as…

08 Apr 2013
Education crisis in Jeffreys Bay

There is no high school in Jeffreys Bay and as a result close to a 1000 students have to travel…

21 Feb 2011
Huge increase in fruitless expenditure in South Africa

A review of the latest national government departments’ annual reports reveals that over R 427 million has been incurred in…

11 Oct 2011
Waning support for ANC

A survey conducted late in 2013 has indicated a huge drop in support for the ANC. Ipsos South Africa undertakes…

13 Jan 2014
DA to fight against E tolling

Transport Minister, Ben Martin’s confidence that the e-tolling bill – the Transport Laws and Related Matters Amendment Bill – will…

10 Apr 2013
Floods in Eastern Cape

The weather is clearing according to the latest weather predictions as reports of flooding are received from all over the…

06 Jul 2011
IPID has only completed 14.5% of cases

The Democratic Alliance is concerned that during the period of April-September 2018, only 894 out of 6 153 cases reported…

18 Jul 2019
Textbook crisis deepens: Minister must take charge

An investigation by the Democratic Alliance (DA) has revealed that the school textbook crisis is deepening and now includes three…

17 Jan 2012
Twitter with Helen Zille tonight

Join DA Leader Helen Zille at the DA’s ‘Twitter Town Hall Meeting’ – a live Twitter Q & A session….

28 Aug 2011
No more "jobs for pals" in J'Bay

South Africa’s fourth democratic local government elections is the first time voters will properly able to compare political parties’ track…

23 Mar 2011
Stop the Secrecy Bill now!!

South Africa witnessed an epoch-defining moment last month when the ANC rammed the Protection of State Information Bill (POSIB) through…

07 Dec 2011
Herman Mashaba elected mayor of Johannesburg

The Democratic Alliance’s Herman Mashaba was on Monday elected as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Vasco Da…

23 Aug 2016
Massive decline in arrests for drink driving

The Democratic Alliance has questioned the ‘festive season’ crime statistics  reported by the South African Police Service yesterday. The number…

16 Jan 2013
DA-led Kouga municipality leads the way in innovation and service delivery

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has congratulated the Kouga Municipality on officially launching Africa’s first eco-friendly road. Kouga Executive…

18 Dec 2019
Charges laid against municipal officials for tender irregularities

 The Democratic Alliance has laid criminal charges  against the former Municipal Manager, Chief Financial Officer and the Technical Director of…

06 Aug 2012