DA Eastern Cape appoints four members to newly elected PEC

The Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) of the Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has appointed four additional voting members to the Committee.

The DA Eastern Cape held South Africa’s first-ever virtual political congress on 29 August 2020 and elected Nqaba Bhanga as Provincial Leader and Andrew Whitfield as Provincial Chairperson.

Two Deputy Leaders – Chantel King and Bobby Stevenson – and three Deputy Chairpersons – Yusuf Cassim, Vicky Knoetze, and Wonga Potwana – were also elected.

The following members have now been appointed to the PEC:

Provincial Spokesperson – Mlindi Nhanha

Provincial Finance Chairperson – Jane Cowley

Provincial Disciplinary Committee Chairperson – Retief Odendaal

Provincial Fundraising Chairperson – Dharmesh Dhaya

“We congratulate the members on their appointments and thank the outgoing members for their sterling work and dedication to the party.

We trust that the newly appointed members will serve the DA well in their positions,” said Andrew Whitfield, the Provincial Chairperson.