Large parts of Port Elizabeth without water

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality continues to experience water disruptions in the Western areas of Port Elizabeth.

The affected areas are, Kabega, Greenbushes, Rowallan park, Hunters Retreat, Westering, Linton Grange.

The Cheasea reservoir has only gained a bit of water overnight , rising from 7% to only 11% . This means most of the aforementioned areas still remain without water.

Another major reservoir at Emerald Hill has run out of gas.

Emerald Hill reservoir supplies Walmer Heights, Miramar, parts of Lovemore Heights, Charlo , Fairview with water.

The reticulation system is seriously compromised and intermittent supply is going to be experienced throughout the Metro.

Water tankers will be deployed , however given the extent of disruption it will be impractical to deploy tankers in all these areas.