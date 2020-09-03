Photo of the day – Elephant mom and child

Addo Elephant Park is home to over 600 elephants and is the third largest national park in South Africa.

Addo has opened to the public under Covid level 2 and never fails to disappoint.

Sightings of lions, elephants, buffalo and even the elusive rhino have been reported by South Africans visiting the park.

Some lucky visitors even spotted one of the latest editions to the Addo Elephant Park – some very young elephants being closely watched by their mothers.

There is a variety of accommodation on offer at Addo Elephant Park – from a true bush experience at the Spekboom tents to the luxurious Nyathi Chalets on the northern side of the Park.