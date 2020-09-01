fbpx

Kouga Municipality is buying Skip Bins

Kouga Municipality is buying Skip Bins
Jeffreys Bay 1 September 2020

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: COMMUNITY SERVICES
NOTICE NO: 111/2020

REQUEST FOR QUOTE (RFQ): SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF 6 CUBIC METER (6m³) SKIP
BINS TO KOUGA MUNICIPALITY

Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Supply and Delivery
of 6 cubic meter Skip Bins to Kouga Municipality.

DETAILED SPECIFICATION IS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY:

Compulsory Terms of Reference Document containing specifications and necessary
documentation will be available on E-Tender portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal
website www.kouga.gov.za.

CONDITIONS OF THIS RFQ:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Compliance Status Pin may be requested to verify tax status.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid original or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate / EME Certificate / Sworn Affidavit must be submitted to
validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• RFQ’s that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue will
not be considered.

Any information regarding this formal quote can be obtained from Ms. C. Venter and at
042200200 or [email protected] and copy [email protected]

Article continues below...

Quotations in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 111/2020: “SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF
6 CUBIC METER SKIP BINS TO KOUGA MUNICIPALITY”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St
Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance), Jeffreys Bay, Room 122
on or before WEDNESDAY, 09 SEPTEMBER 2020 at 12:00.

C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER

P.O Box 21

JEFFREYS BAY
6330

 

Photo: Robbie Irlam

Related Posts

Venue change for public Oversight Committee meeting

The venue for the public Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday, October 27, has been changed to the Humansdorp Country Club….

26 Oct 2011
Kouga overdue with R 38 Million to creditors

18 municipalities in the Eastern Cape owe creditors more than R 167 million in unpaid accounts over 30 days. In…

03 Jun 2011
Corona Virus lock down for Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Council is in full support of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last…

24 Mar 2020
Joint effort to address Domestic Animal issues in Kouga

Kouga residents have been asked to report problems related to stray or neglected domestic animals to the municipal call centre…

11 Aug 2020
Pot holes in J'Bay roads

There are some serious pot holes in the roads of Jeffreys Bay following the heavy rains over the past month….

04 Jul 2011
Residents to re-register for free basic services

Kouga Municipality will be re-registering residents for free basic services over the next five months. Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen…

06 Feb 2018
Municipal strike in JBay

Rubbish was strewn around the Kouga Municipal building as striking municipal workers went on the rampage in downtown Jeffreys Bay…

19 Jul 2013
Shock R46 million water bill for Kouga

The newly-elected Kouga Council has been shocked to find that the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has issued it with a…

25 Nov 2016
Geysers to be turned off remotely for three hours a day

Eskom will be switching off geysers for longer during the winter months as part of its efforts to minimise the…

09 Jul 2019
Corruption in the Kouga confirmed

The long awaited Gobodo Report was finally released when the MEC for local government and traditional affairs Mlibo Qoboshiyane recently…

03 May 2012
Kouga Municipality
Residents invited to rate municipal service delivery

The Kouga Municipality will be running its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey over the next five weeks. This year’s survey will…

29 Jun 2017
kouga financial statements mscoa
Kouga leads the way – receives another unqualified audit

Kouga has become one of the first municipalities in South Africa to successfully switch over to the new municipal Standard…

14 Dec 2018
R3.8 million library handed over to Kouga Municipality

The Sea Vista community are the beneficiaries of a new state of the art library after the facility was handed…

16 Feb 2019
Kouga budget meeting tomorrow

THE Kouga Council will be meeting tomorrow at 11am with both the municipal budget for 2011/12 and the revised Integrated…

10 May 2011
main beach jeffreys bay
Kouga Mayor thanks all festive season roleplayers

A lot of hard work happened behind the scenes to ensure a safe and relaxing festive season for all holiday…

25 Jan 2020