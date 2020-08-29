COVID-19 PPE for Emerging Farmers

Eight groups of emerging farmers received personal protective equipment (PPE) from Kouga Municipality this week to help their operations meet COVID-19 safety requirements.

Each of the groups received face masks and sanitiser. Face shields, safety gloves and thermometers have also been ordered and will be delivered to them shortly.

Kouga Local Economic Development (LED) Portfolio Councillor Frances Baxter said the municipality’s LED unit had invited emerging farmers to apply for COVID-19 safety support.

“These are the eight groups that responded to the invitation. There are, however, other emerging farmers operating in the Kouga region. We would like to invite them to contact our LED unit as well, so that we can see how we can assist them,” she said.

Among the beneficiaries at the hand-over was Luzuko Katoo from Threepence, a joint venture in Hankey that grows and exports citrus.

Katoo thanked the municipality for the support.

“There are 40 households that benefit directly from the joint venture,” he said.

“We have also had to introduce additional safety precautions to our operations due to COVID-19. This donation is, therefore, very welcome.”

Other emerging farmers who would like to apply for assistance with PPE can contact Kouga Municipality LED officer Xolile Wagosa at [email protected] or 067 107 9154.

PHOTO: Among the beneficiaries at Monday’s hand-over were Luzuko Katoo (left) from Threepence and Christina Mjako (second left) and Grace van Rooyen (second right) from the Milton Farmers. They received their PPE from Kouga LED Portfolio Councillor, Frances Baxter (centre), and LED manager, Vivian Blouw.