Kouga Libraries set to open on 1 September

All Kouga libraries will re-open on Tuesday, 1 September, for limited services after being closed for almost five months because of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

“Services will initially be limited to the borrowing and returning of books and other library material,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

He said that all 14 libraries would be re-opening, with staff from the Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture also having received the green light to return to work.

The operating hours are Mondays to Thursdays, 09:00 to 16:00, and on Fridays, 09:00 to 15:00.

Benson said that the libraries were being deep cleansed this week and that partitioning was being installed at the counters.

“Strict COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place once they re-open. This will include restricting the amount of people allowed in the libraries,” he said.

“Patrons will further be encouraged to limit their visits to a maximum of 30 minutes, so as to ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to visit the library.”

He cautioned that all returned books and library material would first be quarantined, which could lead to a delay in availability.

“The computer, study and reading sections will also remain closed and patrons will not be allowed to read newspapers or magazines in the library at this stage.”

He said people who entered the library would be expected to adhere to the standard COVID-19 precautionary measures, including, wearing face masks, hand sanitising and social distancing.

“They will also need to fill in a register and will be screened with a digital thermometer.”

PHOTO: Head librarian Linda Jack and Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson are overseeing the re-opening of the libraries.