Clamp down on illegal taxis in Humansdorp

Nine taxi vehicles were impounded and eleven traffic fines issued to taxi operators for contravening various traffic offenses after an operation that took place in Humansdorp yesterday.’

The law enforcement officers raided three taxi ranks; one was found to be operating illegally.

All the taxi ranks were simultaneously cordoned off to control the movement of vehicles. The following successes were recorded:

• Nine vehicles were impounded

• Eleven traffic fines issued totalling R12 550

• Three drivers were released after paying their outstanding traffic fines

• 40 vehicles searched

• 52 people searched

Sarah Baartman District Acting Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said, “These operations are meant to curb illegal taxi vehicles, and to ensure compliance with certain traffic regulations within the taxi industry.