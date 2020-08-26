fbpx

Cold weather predicted for the weekend

Jeffreys Bay 26 August 2020

Some more snow lies ahead for the Eastern Cape according to the Port Elizabeth Weather Office

Garth Sampson, known as the Weather Guru, says it will be cool with light intermittent rain along the coast and adjacent interior today.

“Otherwise it will be cool to warm with windy conditions in places ahead of the cold fronts. Cold to very cold weather can be expected on Saturday with the possibility of snowfalls on high ground. Snow watchers be prepared,” he said.

Without the additional rain that is forecast for this week, this will be the wettest August since 2006 when 247mm was measured in Port Elizabeth.

It is also the wettest month since April 2014 when 132mm was measured, Sampson said.

“We are by no means out of the woods, as our major storage dams remain at critical levels, so the public must continue to use water sparingly.”

Photo: Jaconi Comley

