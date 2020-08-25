PE Flying Squad surprise criminals in attempted hijacking

During the early hours of of 24 August 2020, approximately five suspected criminals had to flee from the scene after their plan to hijack a vehicle backfired on them.

It is alleged that at about 01:30 am, Port Elizabeth Flying Squad members were performing duties in an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed a group of 5 males running towards them.

The Police were stationary at the robots on Commercial Road in Sidwell close to N2 on ramp.

One suspect pointed a firearm at them and the Police officer swiftly reacted and fired shots at the suspects, who scattered in various directions.

A thorough search of the area was conducted but they could not be found. A cellphone belonging to one of the suspect’s was dropped as he was running.

Police suspect that their motive was to hijack them. A case of attempted hijacking is under investigation.

Police are warning drivers to always be alert irrespective of the time of day whenever they approach or are stationary at the robots.