fbpx

PE Flying Squad surprise criminals in attempted hijacking

PE Flying Squad surprise criminals in attempted hijacking
Eastern Cape 25 August 2020

During the early hours of of 24 August 2020, approximately five suspected criminals had to flee from the scene after their plan to hijack a vehicle backfired on them.

It is alleged that at about 01:30 am, Port Elizabeth Flying Squad members were performing duties in an unmarked police vehicle when they noticed a group of 5 males running towards them.

The Police were stationary at the robots on Commercial Road in Sidwell close to N2 on ramp.

One suspect pointed a firearm at them and the Police officer swiftly reacted and fired shots at the suspects, who scattered in various directions.

Article continues below...

A thorough search of the area was conducted but they could not be found. A cellphone belonging to one of the suspect’s was dropped as he was running.

Police suspect that their motive was to hijack them. A case of attempted hijacking is under investigation.

Police are warning drivers to always be alert irrespective of the time of day whenever they approach or are stationary at the robots.

Related Posts

Jeffreys Bay Humansdorp
Ex cops to be re-enlisted in SAPS

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Riah Phiyega, has announced that a re-enlistment process during…

26 May 2015
I was spat out by a whale

A dramatic video shows a man nearly being swallowed by a Bryde’s Whale off the Port Elizabeth coastline. Rainer Schimpf,…

10 Mar 2019
SA Police website hacked by Anonymous

It is beyond belief that 16 000 whistle-blowers are today in fear for their lives because the SAPS promises of…

24 May 2013
2 200 police firearms lost in three years

The South African Police have revealed that about 2 200 SAPS firearms were stolen or went missing in the past…

21 Oct 2017
Kings flyhalf called up to Springbok squad

Southern Kings flyhalf, Demetri Catrakilis described being been called up to the Springbok training squad as being surreal. Catrakilis is…

24 May 2013
Miners shot first at Marikana

New video footage indicates that striking miners opened fire first on the South African Police, and thereafter the Police retaliated…

22 Aug 2012
Abdullah Ibrahim to perform in Port Elizabeth

Legendary South African jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim, his Ekaya band and the Jazz Orchestra Big Band will be performing a…

13 Sep 2013
Foreigners contribute to crime says Police

Provincial Police Commissioners say the influx of foreigners into South Africa, is a significant contributor in the country’s crime statistics….

09 Feb 2012
Photo of the day – Eastern Cape landscape

A Stan Blumberg landscape near Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape Article continues below…

13 Sep 2012
South Africa’s Police forced to live in squalor

The Department of Public Works has left police barracks in the Durban area literally to rot. It appears the Department…

12 Feb 2013
Port Elizabeth stan blumberg
Water shut down for parts of Port Elizabeth

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has advised residents and businesses that water supply to the following areas will be shut…

23 Feb 2019
Why the South African Police are not coping

Jeffreys Bay residents are not alone when it comes to the service they receive from their local Police station. The…

02 Sep 2016
Attempted hijacking in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Police have asked residents to be vigilant following an attempted hijacking in the early hours of Friday…

06 Aug 2011
High speed chase through PE after car hijacking

A high-speed chase through Port Elizabeth yesterday morning ended in the arrest of a 27-year-old Sidwell man and the recovery…

15 May 2018
J'Bay murder suspect still on the run

The South African Police are still hunting for Jens Leunberg who is wanted in connection with the disappearance and probable…

24 Jul 2011