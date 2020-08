The Kromme River is one of the beautiful natural resources one can find within the borders of Kouga Municipality.

The river feeds into the St Francis Bay canal system and is a favourite place to be for holidaymakers who flock into the area during December.

People can be found enjoying the Kromme either by cruising on their boats, fishing or windsurfing.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of the Kromme River at dawn.