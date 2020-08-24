Kouga Municipality seeks advanced Road Safety Solution

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: COMMUNTY SERVICES
NOTICE NO: 127/2020
RE-ADVERTISEMENT: ADVANCED ROAD SAFETY LAW ENFORCEMENT SOLUTION
Prospective Service Providers are hereby invited to submit tenders for the Provision of an
Advanced Road Safety Law Enforcement Solution to Kouga Local Municipality for a period of
three (3) years.
A compulsory virtual clarification session will be arranged for those that have shown interest in
bidding for this project on the 03 September 2020 @ 11h00.
A request to attend or join the virtual clarification session MUST be sent to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected] before 16h00(end of business), on the 01 September 2020.
Any RSVP or show of interest, received after 16h00 on the 01 September 2020 will not be considered. If
you did not RSVP by sending a request to attend or join the virtual clarification meeting before
the due date, your bid will not be considered. (Detail of this is in the tender document)
Tenders
An electronic copy of the tender document will be available on E-Tender portal
www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za as from Friday, 21 August
2020.
After downloading the tender document from the website each prospective bidder,
MUST email their contact details to [email protected] and copied to
[email protected]
Please note:
• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system
• A minimum functional assessment score of 70 percent will apply to this contract.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods with a
stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin to be
submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status level
Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI format must be
submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof, appoint
more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the lowest or any
tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other venue
will not be considered.
Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to:
[email protected] and copied to [email protected]
Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 127/2020:“READVERTISEMENT: ADVANCE ROAD SAFETY LAW ENFORCEMENT SOLUTION”, must be placed in the Tender Box 21 St Croix Street (back entrance) or 16 Woltemade Street (front entrance),
Jeffrey’s Bay, Room 122 on or before MONDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2020 at 12:00.
C. DU PLESSIS
MUNICIPAL MANAGER
P.O. Box 21
JEFFREYS BAY
6330