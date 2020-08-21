Uses of Technology in Modern Jobs

Technology has grown within the past 10 years and many industries have changed due to technological advancements.

Some of the changes have been necessitated by the introduction of the internet. People now use things like emails for communication; they are now using word processing tools, spreadsheets as well as presentations.

Record keeping has been made easy because of the introduction of electronic databases.

We shall look at some of the types of technologies that have changed workplaces.

Communication Technologies

Long distance communication has changed the workplace. Businesses used to use fax machines in order to communicate but since the telephone was introduced, all that has changed.

The introduction of the internet has changed things, businesses can now do video conferencing instead of travelling to a conference. This saves time and money that was supposed to be spent booking hotels and travel fees.

Office Productivity

There are so many software that have been introduced when it comes to office production. These software include word processing, spreadsheets, digital presentations as well as many other software.

These software make work easier and increase productivity as well as reducing common mistakes. All workplaces now use these software in order to easily run their day to day businesses.

Record Keeping

Record keeping was a difficult task in the past, businesses used to manually keep records on paper. Because of that, records were not easy to keep.

This has now changed due to the introduction of electronic databases. Records can now be retrieved within minutes rather than days.

Offices are much more organized because records that used to fit in big rooms on paper files are now being kept in computers and these computers are very small but they have huge storage space.

Internet and Search Engines

Businesses can search for any information using the internet and its search engines.