Take part in Coastal Clean-Up Day – 19 September

International Coastal Clean-Up Day will take place on Saturday, 19 September, this year.

All residents and organisations are invited to join Kouga Municipality for a big beach clean-up on the day.

Ideally, teams should consist of two to three people. Each team will receive bags and an audit form ahead of the clean-up so as to keep track of the waste collected.

To register a team, email Marco Engelbrecht at [email protected]

Article continues below...

International Coastal Clean-Up Day forms part of Clean-Up and Recycle SA Week from 14 to 19 September.

Photo: Joey Nel