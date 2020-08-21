NSRI issues shark alert for Southern Coast

The NSRI have appealed to surfers, paddlers and swimmers along the Southern Cape coastline to take care due to a whale carcass that has washed up on the beach.

The warning is particularly valid for Buffels Bay, but also along the entire Southern Cape coastline between Mossel Bay and Tsitsikamma, where ocean users are urged to be cautious following the whale carcass that washed up and remains on the Wild Side of Buffels Bay in shallow surf.

The whale carcass has not been able to be removed and is attracting noticeable increased shark activity in the area and caution is advised.