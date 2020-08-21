fbpx

Burglars come with the Rain

Burglars come with the Rain
Eastern Cape 21 August 2020

Home robbery and housebreaking are among the most frightening and dangerous crimes to experience. It is frightening because it violates our private space and the one place that we think of as our sanctuary.

During adverse weather conditions and rains, the cases of burglaries generally increase. There are several reasons for this.

One is that when it rains at night, there is little chance of household occupants hearing the noises that may be made by the burglars as they break into the houses. Secondly, as it rains at night, there is little chance that security guards brave the rain and guard/patrol.

It is also true that many people who would rather be moving about will be indoors, therefore thugs know that the roads are clear of would-be obstacles.

This is therefore not to scare you but to warn you to take care and to take preventive measures.

Article continues below...

There is a need to keep the safety of your houses in mind. You can step up your home security by improving on the strength of your doors, fitting them with burglar proofing, or fitting them with stronger locks.

“You can install wireless door magnets on your wendy-house or garage doors, this will alert you in the event of a possible burglary,” said Atlas Security.

“You need to treat every noise with suspicion, notify our control room on 0861 585 585, or best push your panic button.

Remember that your security starts with you, and that prevention is better than cure,” said the Port Elizabeth based security company.

Related Posts

jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Robbers strangle and cut woman’s finger in brutal PE house robbery

A 68 year woman is recovering from a traumatic attack after three armed men wearing balaclavas, entered her property by…

16 Aug 2019
crime jeffreys bay
Dont become a victim of driveway robberies

Criminals can be very brazen in South Africa and even follow potential victims to their homes and try rob them…

09 Jan 2020
Increase in crime in Port Elizabeth

Burglaries, attempted burglaries and theft out of motor vehicles have increased significantly, as criminal activities continue to spread to various…

24 Jul 2020
Spate of house robberies in Port Elizabeth over the weekend.

Over the past weekend three house robberies occurred in the western suburbs of Port Elizabeth. In Overbaakens, a 62-year woman…

29 Oct 2018