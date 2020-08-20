PPE donation to keep Kouga safe

Kouga’s efforts to help curb the spread of the coronavirus received a welcome injection this week.

2 000 face masks, 125 l of sanitiser and a spraying machine were delivered to the municipality by the Executive Mayor of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Eunice Kekana, on Monday.

Kekana said the district municipality, of which Kouga forms part, had secured the donation from Santam.

“The donation is a token of appreciation to thank Kouga for the hard work they’ve been doing to help flatten the curve. We hope it will assist the municipality to take its work further,” she said.

She said the number of recoveries in the region was encouraging but cautioned that there was no guarantee that the number of active cases would not increase again.

“The weather has not been kind,” she said. “Many people also live together in small places or stand in long queues to collect social grants. We must, therefore, continue providing whatever support we can to our communities.”

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks thanked Sarah Baartman and Santam for the support.

“The donation will be put to good use,” he promised.

“Our Disaster Management volunteers have been helping to ensure that residents adhere to the safety precautions. Some of the masks will be given to them, so that they can issue these to residents on the spot should they see anyone in public not wearing one.”