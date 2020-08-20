fbpx

59 % reduction is active Covid-19 cases in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay 20 August 2020

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region decreased by 59 % during the first two weeks of August.

This is according to the latest report tabled by the Department of Health at the Kouga Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting on Tuesday.

“As at 15 August there were only 56 known active cases in the region compared to 136 the previous week,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks. “The bulk of these were in Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay.”

He said that while the latest recovery rate of 94% was encouraging, residents were urged to remain vigilant and exercise extreme care.

“The COVID-19 lockdown has been eased to Alert Level 2. This means more people will be out and about, which could lead to a resurgence of cases,” he cautioned.

“Let’s continue keeping our families and communities safe by wearing face masks in public, practising good hygiene and maintaining social distancing.”

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region totalled 1 397 on 15 August.

The breakdown per town was as follows:

• Humansdorp: total cases 559, active 36, recoveries 509, deaths 14
• Jeffreys Bay: total cases 331, active 16, recoveries 304, deaths 11
• Hankey: total cases 165, active 2, recoveries 158, deaths 5
• Patensie (including Andrieskraal): total cases 164, active 0, recoveries 162, deaths 2
• Loerie: total cases 114, active 1, recoveries 112, deaths 1
• Thornhill: total cases 32, active 0, recoveries 32, deaths 0
• St Francis and Cape St Francis: total cases 24, active 1, recoveries 23, deaths 0
• Oyster Bay: total cases 2, active 0, recoveries 2, deaths 0

