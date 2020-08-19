Photo of the day – Barrels and Rainbows

The big cold fronts battering the south coast of the African continent have brought some much needed rain to the region together with strong winds which bring the perfect waves to Jeffreys Bay.

The swell has been solid and while damage has been done to the spit in St Francis Bay, mother nature has also opened up the mouth of the Kabeljous River.

Local surfers have been enjoying lockdown level two with huge waves at Supertubes, regarded as one of the finest right hand point breaks in the world.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took this magnificent image of a rainbow over Supertubes.