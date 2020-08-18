Taxi violence erupts in Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay Police Station was attacked by members of a taxi association yesterday after one of their members was arrested following an outbreak of violence at the Tokyo Sexwale taxi rank.

Jeffreys Bay Police had arrested a 28-year-old man for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after the rival taxi associations had attacked each other earlier in the day.

At 11:30 police received a complaint of alleged taxi violence between members of the two taxi associations near Tokyo Sexwale taxi rank in Jeffreys Bay.

At the scene, police arrested a man after he was seen hiding a firearm underneath a vehicle.

As the police were busy monitoring the situation , a group of about 50 taxi operators converged in front of the police station and managed to block Woltemade Street with several taxi vehicles to demand the release of their arrested colleague.

The angry group of operators then went amok and attempted to force their way into the police station, as they damaged a security gate, a door and also pelted windows with stones.

Police retaliated with stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd with a Public Order Policing Unit helping the local Police.

One police officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police opened a case of public violence, malicious damage to property and assault. Arrests are imminent.

Police seized a Norinco firearm with eight live rounds of ammunition and also impounded ten taxi vehicles that were blocking the street.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, August 19, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Sarah Baartman District Acting Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said, “We condemn the unruly and disgraceful incident of attack on police. We would like to assure the public that all those involved in the incident will be traced and apprehended.”