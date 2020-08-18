Snow falls on mountains outside Jeffreys Bay

The Kouga and wider region experienced a windy cold wet night yesterday.

The Langkloof had snow at Uniondale, Misgund and even Joubertina and the neighbouring town of Twee Riviere.

Reports have also been received of the snow covered mountains of the Swartberg and Tsitskama.

Rain was again confined to the coastal belt, with some spilling into the Langkloof which measured between 6 and 12 mm overnight according to the Port Elizabeth Weather Office.

The outlook is for cloudy and very cold conditions with showers and rain to persist throughout today for southern regions, spreading to East London in the afternoon.

Article continues below...

Snowfalls are expected to continue spreading to the Drakensberg area tonight, with disruptive snow expected over the the Sneeuberg, Coetzeesberge area and Langkloof mountains.

Over 20 mm of rain was recorded in Jeffreys Bay and Aston Bat, according to a number of residents on social media.

Photo:Clive Wright