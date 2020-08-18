fbpx

Snow falls on mountains outside Jeffreys Bay

Snow falls on mountains outside Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 18 August 2020

The Kouga and wider region experienced a windy cold wet night yesterday.

The Langkloof had snow at Uniondale, Misgund and even Joubertina and the neighbouring town of Twee Riviere.

Reports have also been received of the snow covered mountains of the Swartberg and Tsitskama.

Rain was again confined to the coastal belt, with some spilling into the Langkloof which measured between 6 and 12 mm overnight according to the Port Elizabeth Weather Office.

The outlook is for cloudy and very cold conditions with showers and rain to persist throughout today for southern regions, spreading to East London in the afternoon.

Article continues below...

Snowfalls are expected to continue spreading to the Drakensberg area tonight, with disruptive snow expected over the the Sneeuberg, Coetzeesberge area and Langkloof mountains.

Over 20 mm of rain was recorded in Jeffreys Bay and Aston Bat, according to a number of residents on social media.

Photo:Clive Wright

Related Posts

Swartberg mountains
Cold weather and big waves expected in Jeffreys Bay

South Africans can expect a chilly start to the week as surface temperatures are expected to drop significantly today. The…

25 May 2020
Rain caused power failure in Humansdorp

Over 70 mm of rain was recorded in Humansdorp last night as a thunderstorm hit the Kouga region with intensity….

03 Feb 2019
Heavy rains expected in Jeffreys Bay

The South African Weather Office has warned of heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, very cold conditions with snow on the high…

10 Aug 2018
Dams fill up in Kouga region

Dam levels continue to rise in the Kouga as the rain received over the past few weeks continues (5 June…

05 Jul 2011
More rain expected today

Winter seems to be setting in with more rain expected in Jeffreys Bay today. Luckily for the Easter Weekend holidaymakers,…

15 Apr 2014