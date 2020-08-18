Eskom warns of constrained power system

Due to the unavailability of several generation units, the power system will be severely constrained this week says Eskom.

Some power units were expected to return to service yesterday said the power utility on Sunday.

According to Eskom, the return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed, while units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down.

Article continues below...

Eskom reminded citizens that the aged generation infrastructure is “unreliable” and “volatile”.

“While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into load shedding,” it said.