St Francis Bay local wins inaugural Rip Curl E-Pro

In a closely contested final day, it was St Francis Bay surfer Dale Staples and Sophie Bell from Salt Rock who emerged victorious in the Rip Curl E-Pro.

This tournament, a dynamic online surf contest, featured 56 of the top South African surfers battling it out for their share of the prize money, as well as bragging rights as winners of this unique event.

In the women’s final, Bell came up against Zoe Steyn from East London, and it was a battle of power turns vs tube ride.

Eventually, it was Sophie’s north coast barrel that saw her win the event and the R10,000, as well as a pair of Oakley sunglasses for herself and for her videographer Quinton Jones.

In the men’s final, it was a similar situation, with very different approaches from the two finalists. Shane Sykes from Salt Rock put a massive handsfree punt in as his final shot, while Dale Staples submitted a wave from Supertubes in JBay.

Both surfers had already submitted their best waves, with Shane’s semifinal entry his best wave. At the same time, Dale’s barrel in round 4 was definitely his best clip by far.

So it was colossal handsfree punt from Ballito up against a barrel and some solid and powerful carving at Supers. No one knew which way it was going to go, but the judge’s decision went to Staples for his combination of turns against Sykes’ single move.

Staples went on to the win the Red Bull Best Tube award for his massive barrel from the west coast, despite some fierce competition from the likes of Chad Du Toit, Josh and Dan Redman and Mike Frew.

The Surf Web Series now moves on to the Chile E-Pro, which will kick off on 24 August.

In South Africa, there will be another online surf contest, in a partnership between Surf Web Series and Surfing South Africa. Details will be announced soon.

Final results:

Women:

Sophie Bell – R10,000 Zoe Steyn – R5,000

Men:

Dale Staples – R10,000 Shane Sykes – R5,000

Red Bull Best Tube

Dale Staples – R10,000

Oakley Eyewear

Sophie Bell

Quinton Jones

Dale Staples

Darryl Staples.

Details of the full tour can be found on Surf Web Series