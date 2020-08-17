Kouga is a finalist in 2020 Eco-Logic Awards

The finalists in the 2020 Eco-Logic Awards, hosted by the Enviropaedia across 12 categories, have been announced and Kouga has been nominated in two categories – the innovation award and the eco-build award.

The nominations come about due to the plastic road that was constructed in Jeffreys Bay.

The virtual awards ceremony will take place on 21 September (World Peace Day). Initially set to take place 5 June, the event was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Eco-Logic Awards identify individuals, organisations and communities that positively contribute towards a sustainable world – and we encourage consumers to support them by purchasing their products and services,” said David Parry-Davies, director of Enviropaedia.

The 2020 Eco-Logic Awards finalists are:

Climate Change Award

City of Cape Town – Smart Driver Programme

Project 90 by 2030

Western Cape Department of Agriculture – “Die Kwik Styg” Radio Programme

Innovation Award

Democratic Alliance – Plastic Road in Jeffreys Bay

University of Pretoria – Pushing back day Zero

Wilderness Foundation Africa

Recycling and Waste Management Award

Imagined Earth – Reverse Vending Machine

Kabega Primary Eco-life

Virgin Active Constantia – Net Zero Waste

Eco-build Award

BOXA Loo

Democratic Alliance – Plastic Road in Jeffreys Bay

USE-IT – Hammarsdale Waste Beneficiation Centre

Water conservation Award

Amalooloo

The Coca-Cola Foundation, Peninsula Beverages – GCTWF

The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd – City/SAB Water Partnership

Green Economy Award

Abalimi Bezekhaya – Harvest of Hope

Khanyi Designs

Wilderness Foundation Africa

Biodiversity Award

CTEET – Biodiversity Offsetting

SANBI Biodiversity Crimes Enforcement Project

WESSA Green Coast

Municipality Award

Cape Winelands District Municipality – Ward Based Risk Assessment

Garden Route District Municipality – Garden Route Environmental Forum (GREF)

Sedibeng District Municipality – Installation of smoke detectors

Eco-Community Award

Abalimi Bezekhaya

CTEET – Sustainable Schools

Scarborough Environmental Group

Eco-Youth Award

Matthew Furlonger – Warrior Youth

Siya Ntsumpa – Giving Them Wings Foundation

Sakhe Silwana – Silwana Industries

The Eco-Angel Award

Blake Dyason – Love our trails

Jonathan Leeming – One World

Fortunate Mafeta – Youth 4 African Wildlife

The Eco-Warrior Award

Desmond D’Sa – SDCEA

Blake Dyason – Love our trails

Phil McLean – SANBI Biodiversity Crimes Project