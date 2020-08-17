Kouga is a finalist in 2020 Eco-Logic Awards

The finalists in the 2020 Eco-Logic Awards, hosted by the Enviropaedia across 12 categories, have been announced and Kouga has been nominated in two categories – the innovation award and the eco-build award.
The nominations come about due to the plastic road that was constructed in Jeffreys Bay.
The virtual awards ceremony will take place on 21 September (World Peace Day). Initially set to take place 5 June, the event was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Eco-Logic Awards identify individuals, organisations and communities that positively contribute towards a sustainable world – and we encourage consumers to support them by purchasing their products and services,” said David Parry-Davies, director of Enviropaedia.
The 2020 Eco-Logic Awards finalists are:
Climate Change Award
City of Cape Town – Smart Driver Programme
Project 90 by 2030
Western Cape Department of Agriculture – “Die Kwik Styg” Radio Programme
Innovation Award
Democratic Alliance – Plastic Road in Jeffreys Bay
University of Pretoria – Pushing back day Zero
Wilderness Foundation Africa
Recycling and Waste Management Award
Imagined Earth – Reverse Vending Machine
Kabega Primary Eco-life
Virgin Active Constantia – Net Zero Waste
Eco-build Award
BOXA Loo
Democratic Alliance – Plastic Road in Jeffreys Bay
USE-IT – Hammarsdale Waste Beneficiation Centre
Water conservation Award
Amalooloo
The Coca-Cola Foundation, Peninsula Beverages – GCTWF
The South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd – City/SAB Water Partnership
Green Economy Award
Abalimi Bezekhaya – Harvest of Hope
Khanyi Designs
Wilderness Foundation Africa
Biodiversity Award
CTEET – Biodiversity Offsetting
SANBI Biodiversity Crimes Enforcement Project
WESSA Green Coast
Municipality Award
Cape Winelands District Municipality – Ward Based Risk Assessment
Garden Route District Municipality – Garden Route Environmental Forum (GREF)
Sedibeng District Municipality – Installation of smoke detectors
Eco-Community Award
Abalimi Bezekhaya
CTEET – Sustainable Schools
Scarborough Environmental Group
Eco-Youth Award
Matthew Furlonger – Warrior Youth
Siya Ntsumpa – Giving Them Wings Foundation
Sakhe Silwana – Silwana Industries
The Eco-Angel Award
Blake Dyason – Love our trails
Jonathan Leeming – One World
Fortunate Mafeta – Youth 4 African Wildlife
The Eco-Warrior Award
Desmond D’Sa – SDCEA
Blake Dyason – Love our trails
Phil McLean – SANBI Biodiversity Crimes Project