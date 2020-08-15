Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands regularly

That is the reminder these Disaster Management volunteers from Hankey will be taking to their communities.

They are among the 60 volunteers who have been deployed to help keep Kouga communities safe from COVID-19.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the volunteers would be working in those areas with the highest prevalence of cases.

“Their role is to encourage residents to adhere to the basic safety precautions each one of us must take to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

“They started off in Humansdorp, Jeffreys Bay, Hankey and Patensie at the beginning of August, as this is where the most cases have been confirmed thus far. The programme will be adapted as the situation on the ground changes.”

He said focus areas would include taxi ranks, as well as paypoints and shopping areas, especially during busy times of the month such as when social grants are paid.

“While most of us by now know what safety precautions to take, not everyone adheres to these.

“The volunteers will be there to remind residents that each one of us, young and old, has a role to play in keeping our families, friends and broader communities safe and healthy,” he said.

“We can do so by wearing our masks, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands regularly.”

Photo: Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson (front centre) this week welcomed volunteers (back) Phillip Browers, Bridget Alexander, Ronwyn Jantjies, (front) Megan Plaatjies, Charmelle Tobie, Ve-Antonique Haarvoor and Gaylene Mentoor to the team.