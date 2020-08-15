fbpx

President Ramaphosa – put South Africa first – end the lockdown

President Ramaphosa – put South Africa first – end the lockdown
South Africa 15 August 2020

The State of Disaster – already extended – comes to an end today, and there is no clarity at all on what happens next.

This is unacceptable. The stranglehold this places on our country goes way beyond the immediate damaging effects of the regulations enforced under the State of Disaster, because it is the uncertainty that inflicts the most damage.

Millions of livelihoods are in peril as thousands of businesses cannot plan for the immediate future, and every day more and more of them are taking the heart-breaking decision to close their doors.

South Africa’s daily Covid-19 infection rate is declining, taking pressure off our public health system. At the same time, our recovery rate has increased significantly.

While this is no reason to drop our guard, it is reason enough for President Ramaphosa to end the lockdown immediately and entirely.

“There can be no more talk of levels that don’t serve any purpose whatsoever other than to obliterate what’s left of the economy and jobs. There can be no more bowing to narrow interest groups or the agendas of ANC factions.

Article continues below...

The lockdown must be ended right away, and along with this the irrational bans on alcohol and cigarettes as well as the curfew and travel restrictions must be lifted. And there can certainly be no consideration to extend the State of Disaster,” said John Steenhuizen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance.

“This is not the view of the DA nor business nor any specific interest group. It is the widely held view of the vast majority of our society, including government’s own political allies and its own scientific advisors.

Just this week, both Cosatu and Nedlac urged the President to end a lockdown that cannot be justified.

The scientists on the Ministerial Advisory Committee have long said that the lockdown should be lifted. We welcome this support for a view the DA has held ever since the initial three weeks of lockdown came to an end, and we urge the President to listen to these voices,” added Steenhuizen.

Related Posts

Patience with Ramaphosa is waning among South Africans

South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has just crossed 100 days in office with increasing signs that his honeymoon period…

11 Jun 2018
South Africa declares a State of Disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a raft of unprecedented interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa, including…

16 Mar 2020
Marina Martinique hosts first swim of the season

The open water swim season kicked off at Marina Martinique on Sunday with the first leg of the Cirrus Bio-Ears…

21 Oct 2011
Airport gang robbers linked to 16 crimes

The two armed robbery suspects that were shot and killed on Sunday night, 21 June 2015, have been linked to…

24 Jun 2015
MOTH Memorial kloof raided in Jeffreys Bay

  The Kouga Law Enforcement together with the J’Bay Police and Community Police Forum (CPF) raided the kloof at the…

26 Aug 2010
south africa news
Zuma removes Nene as finance minister

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday made a surprise announcement that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene would be removed from the Finance…

10 Dec 2015
Indoor air pollution a more serious threat than outdoor in South Africa

Poor black households carry majority of South Africa’s air pollution burden, indoor air-pollution a more serious threat than outdoor, according…

29 Sep 2016
Criminal syndicates drive collapse of South African abalone

Over the past 18 years, poachers have stripped South African coastal waters of at least 96 million abalone. Efforts to…

22 Sep 2018
South Africa in line for first digital census

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is set to conduct a trial to the first digital census to be conducted in…

09 Aug 2020
Crime Line helps to track down drug dealers

Tip-offs to Crime Line on suspected drug dealing and possession has led to 19 arrests and the seizure thousands of…

14 Sep 2012
Local horse rider makes South African team

Sadie Hansen has been selected to represent South Africa after making the cut in the National Trails held in De…

14 Aug 2010
Low levels of genetic diversity are putting great white sharks at risk

Despite international protection, great white sharks face several threats. These include reduction of their food supply, pollution, baited hooks and…

15 Oct 2017
Democratic Alliance looks for young leaders

“Now is the time to stand up as a leader and help all South Africans to see what can be…

18 Aug 2011
SA can’t afford NHI – economist

Nedbank analyst Busisiwe Radebe says the fiscal space does not exist for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. Radebe…

28 Aug 2019
Nine years tracking South Africa’s white sharks. What we learnt

How big is South Africa’s white shark population? Nobody really knows: estimates range from 500 to more than 1200. This…

31 Mar 2018