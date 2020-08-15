Cold weather and rain predicted for Jeffreys Bay

Cold, windy and wet conditions are expected over the bulk of the Eastern Cape as a cold front moves over our region later today.

Showers are expected south of the escarpment, especially along the coastal belt and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

This will be accompanied by strong winds according to the Port Elizabeth Weather Office with gale force SW winds of 62 km/h expected between Cape St Francis and Port Alfred.

Snow can be expected over the high ground , especially over the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and Tsitsikama Mountains.

This is welcome news as the levels of the dams supplying Kouga with water continue to drop.

According to the latest figures, Kouga’s three main supply dams levels are:

Kouga Dam: 6.78%, Churchill Dam: 49.95%, Impofu Dam: 16.71 %.