fbpx

Cold weather and rain predicted for Jeffreys Bay

Cold weather and rain predicted for Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 15 August 2020

Cold, windy and wet conditions are expected over the bulk of the Eastern Cape as a cold front moves over our region later today.

Showers are expected south of the escarpment, especially along the coastal belt and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

This will be accompanied by strong winds according to the Port Elizabeth Weather Office with gale force SW winds of 62 km/h expected between Cape St Francis and Port Alfred.

Snow can be expected over the high ground , especially over the Sneeuberg, Winterberg and Tsitsikama Mountains.

Article continues below...

This is welcome news as the levels of the dams supplying Kouga with water continue to drop.

According to the latest figures, Kouga’s three main supply dams levels are:

Kouga Dam: 6.78%, Churchill Dam: 49.95%, Impofu Dam: 16.71 %.

Related Posts

Water restrictions remain in place despite good rainfall

The levels of Kouga’s supply dams have increased dramatically following the recent rain, but it is unlikely that water restrictions…

18 Sep 2018
Dams are running out of water in Kouga

The Department of Water and Sanitation, in partnership with Eastern Cape Provincial Government and municipalities in the province, is working…

04 Nov 2019
Weather map 3 March 2012

Article continues below…

03 Mar 2012
Massive cold front to hit South African coast

A cold front is expected over the Western Cape on Saturday overnight into the early hours of Sunday morning, 16 July…

14 Jul 2017
Snow on the Mountains

Jeffreys Bay experienced true winter weather over the past few days as big cold fronts hammered the South African coast. There…

17 Jun 2010
Huge fire threatens JBay homes

A huge run away fire broke out yesterday afternoon on the empty area next to the Jeffreys Bay golf course….

28 Sep 2013
Rain pours in Jeffreys Bay but misses the catchment area

Reports of over 75 mm of rain falling in Jeffreys Bay have brought little relief to the drought affected region…

06 Aug 2018
Slight improvement in dam levels

It took 145 mm of rain over two days at Kareedouw last week, followed by some decent follow-up rain at…

19 Nov 2019
Photo of the day – Sunset Storm

The Kouga region has been experienced late winter rain that has caused havoc to the roads, with numerous potholes appearing…

19 Aug 2015
Kouga Dam at 44 % after recent rains

The recent rains brought relief to the drought situation in the Jeffreys Bay region with the Kouga Dam now at…

16 Sep 2018
More rain expected in Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Office has predicted more rain for the entire Eastern Cape over the next few days. The…

23 Jul 2015
Controlled burns banned till Friday in Kouga

The Kouga Fire & Disaster Management has issued a burn ban for the remainder of this week due to extreme…

09 Jun 2020
jeffreys bay weather
Cold and windy weather expected for Jeffreys Bay

Strong winds and big waves are forecast for Jeffreys Bay today. There is also a prediction from the SA Weather…

26 Aug 2018
Wet weather expected today

Heavy rain is expected along the Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior. About 40 mm of rain is predicted by…

23 Apr 2014