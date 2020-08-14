fbpx

315 Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

315 Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 14 August 2020

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region increased to 1344 this week, according to a report tabled by the Department of Health at the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting on Tuesday.

“The recovery rate has increased from 83% to 88%. That is a total number of 1 177 people,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

He said the number of active cases currently totalled 136, with the bulk of these located in Humansdorp (67) and Jeffreys Bay (45).

The remaining active cases are located in Patensie (2), Thornhill (5), Hankey (8) and Loerie (9).

The towns with the highest cumulative number of cases are Humansdorp (523), Jeffreys Bay (315), Hankey (163) and Patensie (162).

Article continues below...

“Sadly, more lives have been lost to the disease with the death toll in Kouga now standing at 31,” he said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to their families, friends and colleagues.”

COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded at Humansdorp (12), Jeffreys Bay (11), Hankey (5), Patensie (2) and Loerie (1).

Related Posts

Water disaster facing Cape Town and Kouga Municipality

Cape Town is rapidly running out of water, while in Kouga, food and job security is at risk with the…

19 Nov 2017
Kouga’s dams are oveflowing

4 September 2015 The dams that supply Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay with water are all overflowing following weeks of…

04 Sep 2015
Kouga MTB Challege die naweek

Die tweede Kouga MTB Challenge vind hierdie Sondag (26 Junie) in die Oesterbaai omgewing plaas. Alhoewel die aanlyninskrywings reeds gesluit…

21 Jun 2011
kouga municipality horatio hendricks
Kouga’s search for water is successful

Kouga’s search for extra groundwater to increase the water supply to towns is bearing fruit. Almost 30 exploratory boreholes have…

30 Nov 2018
Photo of the day – Kouga Rainbow

This epic picture of a double rainbow in the Kouga was captured by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright. Article…

23 Sep 2013
All feeding projects must register through Kouga Municipality

All organisations and individuals that have started food relief programmes in Kouga have been asked to register with the local…

23 Apr 2020
Sewage spills a health hazard in Jeffreys Bay

The annual Green Drop report issued by the Department of Water Affairs has revealed that the Jeffreys Bay sewage system…

01 Sep 2011
Kouga brings light to Donkerhoek

More than 200 families in Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week. Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen…

18 Jul 2017
Kouga moves to centralise taxi ranks

Kouga Municipality is working on establishing centralised taxi ranks in its major towns. The move follows on complaints from commuters,…

15 May 2018
Kouga rushes to Makana’s rescue

KOUGA Municipality rushed to the rescue of Makana Municipality over the weekend when a section of Grahamstown was left without…

02 Dec 2016
Over 1000 Coronavirus cases in Kouga

The number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in the Kouga region over the past four months has passed…

29 Jul 2020
International delegates head to Jeffreys Bay for climate change talks

It is all systems go for the first international climate change partnership to be hosted in the Kouga region. Set…

04 Oct 2019
New Ward Committee for Pellsrus

The new Ward Committee of Ward 2 (Pellsrus and Tokyo Sexwale) was elected on Monday evening. Overseeing the process were…

29 Sep 2016
Mass influx of job seekers for Jeffreys Bay

The proposed nuclear power station at Thuyspunt is expected to create 7 000 jobs during the construction stage. Eskom plans…

14 Jun 2010
Rain expected over Eastern Cape

The South African weather office has predicted rain for the Eastern Cape over the next few days. Senior forecaster, Ezekiel…

06 Aug 2013