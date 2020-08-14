315 Covid cases in Jeffreys Bay

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region increased to 1344 this week, according to a report tabled by the Department of Health at the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting on Tuesday.

“The recovery rate has increased from 83% to 88%. That is a total number of 1 177 people,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

He said the number of active cases currently totalled 136, with the bulk of these located in Humansdorp (67) and Jeffreys Bay (45).

The remaining active cases are located in Patensie (2), Thornhill (5), Hankey (8) and Loerie (9).

The towns with the highest cumulative number of cases are Humansdorp (523), Jeffreys Bay (315), Hankey (163) and Patensie (162).

Article continues below...

“Sadly, more lives have been lost to the disease with the death toll in Kouga now standing at 31,” he said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to their families, friends and colleagues.”

COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded at Humansdorp (12), Jeffreys Bay (11), Hankey (5), Patensie (2) and Loerie (1).